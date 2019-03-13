Rainfall Warning – 20-30mm expected

11:21 AM EDT Wednesday 13 March 2019

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant rainfall, mild temperatures and melting snow, is expected this evening through Thursday evening.

Rain, heavy at times, is forecast to begin this evening. With temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark, a brief period of freezing rain is possible. However, temperatures will slowly rise tonight ensuring only rain by Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts in the 20 to 30 mm range are expected by the time the rain transitions to snow Thursday night. The heaviest rainfall amounts are likely near the north shore of Lake Superior through this period.

The heavy rain will combine with mild temperatures in the high single digits to result in potentially significant snowmelt and localized ponding on streets and other low lying areas.

The heavy rain and mild temperatures are associated with a strong Colorado low that will transition across northern Ontario Thursday through Thursday night.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.