Mild Temperatures & Potential Heavy Rain tonight

5:07 AM EDT Wednesday 13 March 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Mild temperatures and potentially heavy rain this evening through Thursday night.

Rain, heavy at times, is forecast to begin this evening. With temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark, a brief period of freezing rain may occur. However, temperatures will slowly rise tonight ensuring only rain by Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts in the 15 to 30 mm range are expected by the time the rain transitions to snow Thursday night. The heaviest rainfall amounts are forecast near the north shore of Lake Superior through this period.

The heavy rain will combine with mild temperatures in the high single digits to result in potentially significant snowmelt and localized ponding on streets and other low lying areas.

The heavy rain and mild temperatures are associated with a strong Colorado low that will transition across northern Ontario Thursday through Thursday night.