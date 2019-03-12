Thank You – SJFICS

The Grade 6 & 7 class from St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School would like to thank everyone who supported our Annual Bake Sale and the Bottle Drive. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our town! All of the proceeds will go towards our 2020 trip to Québec. We would also like to thank the amazing volunteers who contributed baked goods and collected and sorted bottles. Both events ran smoothly because of you!
