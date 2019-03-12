Both teams from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) place 4th at Provincial Cardboard Boat Race competition

Both the elementary and secondary school teams from École Saint-Joseph in Wawa stood tall at the Provincial Cardboard Boat Race competition on March 6th and 7th in Waterloo, with both teams taking home the 4th place.

Over 25 teams from all over the province competed in each division having earned their spot at the provincial level after succeeding at their respective regional competition. École élémentaire Saint-Joseph really stood out for its ability to carry 300 KG without sinking, beating out every other team in this element of the challenge. They also made good time crossing the 25-meter distance in 25.38 seconds. École secondaire Saint-Joseph also carried a 300 KG load and travelled the 25 meters in only 19.75 seconds.

The competition for students from grades 7 to 12 is hosted by Skills Canada and requires each participating team to design and build a cardboard boat. Students are evaluated on the design and construction quality of their boats, as well as on teamwork, organization, security, creativity, team spirit and the speed and resistance of their vessels.