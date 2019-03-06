Piano recital at École Saint-Joseph

Since October, Matthew Schumacher, COOP student at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) has been giving free private piano lessons to the students in grades 1 through 3. With the help of this talented pianist, students learned to read music and play lovely harmonies. To finish off the semester and show off the music skills acquired by the students, Matthew organized a piano recital which took place February 13. Parents and friends made their way to the school to watch as each student played a song of their choosing.
