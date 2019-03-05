Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – March 5

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 12 16
McCOY, Joe 2 11 16
TERRIS, Tom 3 9 15
ECOLE ST. JOSEPH 4 8 16
LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 8 16
MOORE, Bruce 6 6 16
MITRIKAS, Eric 7 5 16
DERESKI, Louis 8 4 15
GAMES SCHEDULE – March 18, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Mitrikas McCoy ESC Leschishin
Moore Fahrer Terris Dereski
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris

