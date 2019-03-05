Ford government not taking action on Cat Lake: NDP

During question period on Monday, NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa, said the Ford government is failing to take action for the people of Cat Lake First Nation, who are going into their second month under a state of emergency.

“Cat Lake First Nation has asked this government for housing and health emergency relief,” said Mamakwa, the NDP’s Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation critic.

“They declared a State of Emergency on Jan.16 due to black mould in most of their homes. The resulting illnesses are so serious that children are being medevaced out of the community. Since then a Cat Lake First Nations woman, Nashie Oombash, has died.

“Chief Keewaykapow has requested the province provide 10 to 14 housing units so that residents can be removed from the contaminated houses

“There are only weeks left to get the promised housing supplies in before the winter road closes. Will this government deliver the housing units Cat Lake desperately needs before it’s too late?”

Mamakwa took the Ford government to task for false claims it made last week that it had funded health specialists to be sent to the community.

“Last week, this government claimed it funded an infectious disease specialist to conduct a full medical assessment of the community, and that additional nurses have been deployed in the community,” said Mamakwa.

“I spoke with the chief. The province has provided nothing.

“Will this government stop playing games with the lives of children and families in Cat Lake, and send up the emergency health team the community so desperately needs now?”