Ice fishing competition at ÉSC Trillium

On Friday, February 22, students at École Secondaire Catholique Trillium (Chapleau) enjoyed a wonderful day full of fun, laughter and a little competition.

Members of the student parliament had organized a nice afternoon of ice fishing at the school’s ice hut as part of their annual winter carnival. Being the only two students to catch a fish, Chloé Fortin and Maxine Beaulieu received the prizes for first and second place. The third-place prize went to Alexis Desbois by way of a name draw. Additionally, Emmanuel Boucher was the lucky recipient of the participation prize.

The school would like to thank Dominion Family Restaurant and Collins Home Hardware for their generous donation of prizes.