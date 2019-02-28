Just a reminder that the earlybird deadline for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel is March 5, 2019. If your team is entered by the deadline it will be entered into the draw.
The bonspiel will be held March 29 – 31, 2019. The cost is $220.00 per team and includes a delicious meal and live entertainment. The theme this year is Game Night, so start thinking about your costumes for the parade.
To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or cell (705) 971-4256 or Denise Bussineau at (705) 856-7237.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- A Word from Dr. Kirby – Aerobic Exercise associated with improved Cognitive Performance in Younger and Older Adults - February 28, 2019
- The Earlybird Deadline for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel is Almost Here! - February 28, 2019
- Letter – Where is the Government? - February 28, 2019