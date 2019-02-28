The Earlybird Deadline for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel is Almost Here!

Just a reminder that the earlybird deadline for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel is March 5, 2019. If your team is entered by the deadline it will be entered into the draw.

The bonspiel will be held March 29 – 31, 2019. The cost is $220.00 per team and includes a delicious meal and live entertainment. The theme this year is Game Night, so start thinking about your costumes for the parade.

To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or cell (705) 971-4256 or Denise Bussineau at (705) 856-7237.