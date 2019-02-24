North Shore Health Network (Blind River) Evacuates Acute Care and Long-Term Care due to snow load conditions

UPDATE: 6:30 PM – February 23, 2019

The North Shore Health Network (NSHN) Blind River site is in the process of completing a precautionary partial evacuation of the facility due to the snow load capacity of the roof.

Evacuation of the Acute Care and Long-Term Care units is underway. Acute Care patients have been transferred to neighboring hospitals and an alternate location within the community has been identified for the residents of Long-Term Care. It is expected that all patients and residents will be relocated by later this evening.

Emergency services continue to be available at the Blind River site and the Emergency Department will remain open during the evacuation. However, it is requested that patients ONLY VISIT IF IN NEED OF URGENT CARE at this time.

NSHN will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Please contact Ontario 211 for information regarding the evacuation:

Call: 2-1-1

Toll-free: 1-877-330-3213

TTY: 1-888-340-1001

ORIGINAL POST:

NSHN is acting on recommendations from a structural engineer to proceed with a precautionary partial evacuation of the Acute Care and Long-Term Care units due to the winter storm expected to begin later today with additional snow and rain in the forecast.

Presently the snow load on the roof is deemed safe; however, it is at capacity. As weather conditions and snow load change the roof will be reassessed.

Contractors are currently on site and have been removing snow from crisis areas deemed to be at the greatest risk following review by the structural engineer. Snow removal efforts have been focused to keep the Emergency Department open.

The precautionary partial evacuation involves repatriating patients from the Acute Care Unit to other area hospitals or to home, relocating several Residents from the Long-Term Care Home who are able to be with family in the area, and determining a location in the community to safely move the remaining patients and residents to continue to provide quality care.

The Power of Attorney for each patient or resident will be contacted regarding the evacuation. The Ministry of Health & Long-Term Care and the North East Local Health Integration Network have been advised of the situation.

