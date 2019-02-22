Special Weather Statement – Significant winter storm for Saturday/Sunday

Special weather statement in effect

Environemnt Canada is warning of a significant winter storm with 15 to 25 cm of snow and blowing snow on Sunday.

“Snow, heavy at times, is expected to begin after midnight Saturday night and taper off late Sunday night. The latest analysis suggests that total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are likely by Sunday night.

In addition, winds will gradually strengthen on Sunday with gusts to 60 to 80 km/h possible Sunday afternoon through Monday morning resulting in poor visibility in blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the track of this developing winter storm originating in Texas. Should the track of this storm shift, the corresponding axis of heavy snow could also shift considerably. Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor this developing situation closely.”