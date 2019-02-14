Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Valentine’s Day Draw Winner…

The winner of the Valentine Day draw for $1,000.00 is Ms. Maury O’Neill. Congratulations!
On March 3, 2019 there will be three $1,000.00 and one $10,000.00 draws being held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center.
Source – Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association
