Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Valentine’s Day Draw Winner…

The winner of the Valentine Day draw for $1,000.00 is Ms. Maury O’Neill.  Congratulations!

On March 3, 2019 there will be three $1,000.00 and one $10,000.00 draws being held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center.

Source – Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association

