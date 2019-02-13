Attention All Area Businesses!

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation in association with neighbouring communities, including Pic Mobert First Nation, Brunswick House First Nation, Chapleau Cree First Nation, Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation, Missanabie Cree First Nation, Manitouwadge, White River, Hornepayne, Wawa, Dubreuilville, Chapleau, and other government and economic development partners are conducting a telephone business survey. This business survey will be in support of a Regional Economic Development Strategic Plan. Your feedback will be helpful for the strategy, both locally and across the broader region. The strategy will also involve a round of business workshops, informed in part by the results of the business survey. The Survey will run between February 13th until approximately February 22nd, 2019. If you are contacted by MDB Insight about the business survey, please participate. Let’s work together toward economic success!

About the Regional Economic Development Strategic Plan: The Regional Economic Development Strategic Plan is a joint-initiative being taken by 14 communities and partners from across Superior East Region and surrounding areas. It represents a first of its kind in regional collaboration among First Nation and Non-First Nation communities in the area. Assisting with the development of the Strategic Plan is MDB Insight, a consulting firm that has worked extensively in Northern Ontario and across Canada.

If you have any questions, please contact Tracy Amos at Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation ([email protected]) or call (705) 856-1105 or toll-free 1-800-387-5776, ext. 222 or Erle Lamothe at MDB Insight ([email protected]).