RICHARD, Rita Marie

Peacefully passed away at the Extendicare Van Daele Manor, Sault Ste. Marie on , 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Duguay and the late Chris Richard. Loving mother of Clovis (Michelle), Noella (Allan), Germain, late Denis and the late Edward. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Elgantine. Dear sister of Teresa, Ovide and predeceased by many other brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, 705-856-734o, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca