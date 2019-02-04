Marathon Woman charged with Impaired

On February 3, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment received a call regarding a motor vehicle collision on Highway 627 involving a possible impaired driver.

Officers attended the area and located a white 2005 Chevy Silverado in the north bound ditch. The female driver and one female passenger were still in the vehicle when police arrived. After further investigation it was determined that the driver and passenger were impaired by alcohol.

Both females were arrested and transported to the Marathon OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, the 31 year old female driver, Jolene DESMOULIN of Marathon, ON was charged with:

Operating a conveyance while their ability to operate it was impaired to any degree by alcohol, or a drug, or both contrary to the Criminal Code (CC) 320.14(1)(a)

Knowing that a demand had been made, fail or refuse to comply with a demand made by a peace officer, CC Sec 320.15(1)

Drive motor vehicle no licence HTA Sec 32(1)

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor LLA Sec 32(1)

She was later released on a PTA with a court date of February 21, 2019 in Marathon to answer to the charges.

The female passenger, 31year old Dayna DESMOULIN of Pic Mobert First Nation Reserve, ON was charged with being intoxicated in a public place. She was later released unconditionally.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The public is encouraged to call 911 or contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat or even an Airplane.