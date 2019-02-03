Statement by Education Minister on Full-Day Kindergarten

Education Minister, the Honourable Lisa Thompson, issued the following statement:

“We have been clear from the beginning that we are listening to parents and consulting with our education partners to modernize and improve Ontario’s education system from kindergarten to Grade 12.

There has been speculation around the issue of full-day kindergarten. Let me be clear, we are absolutely committed to full day learning for four- and five-year-olds across the province.

We value the experience and perspectives of our education partners and through the consultation we look forward to hearing their feedback.”