Hydro One Disappointed after Directive awarding construction of northern transmission line to NextBridge

Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines has issued a directive to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to amend NextBridge’s electricity transmission licence and allow it to proceed with the East-West Tie transmission line, effectively ending Hydro One’s competitive bid to build the Lake Superior Link project. This project is a new 400 km transmission line between Lakehead Transformer Station in the Municipality of Shuniah east of Thunder Bay and Wawa Transformer Station near Wawa.

“We are very disappointed with this outcome,” said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. “We would like to thank the stakeholders, community members and Indigenous partners who welcomed us through our consultations over the past year. Hydro One has been powering Ontario for more than 100 years and, through the recently announced Northwest Transmission Line, Hydro One will continue to engage communities in meaningful consultation that delivers tangible benefits, including employment and business opportunities.”

