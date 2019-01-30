Ontario to Invest up to $633 million towards Building CAMH’s two new facilities

Ontario’s Government for the People is delivering on its commitment to make mental health a priority by investing in essential mental health care infrastructure to ensure patients and families in the Greater Toronto Area have access to reliable, quality care when and where they need it.

Today, Premier Doug Ford, accompanied by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, as well as Monte McNaughton, Minister of Infrastructure, were at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to celebrate a major milestone in the construction of two new treatment, research and education facilities.

“When I say my government is committed to health care, that includes mental health,” said Ford. “We are delivering on our promise to make mental health a priority as we celebrate this important milestone for CAMH’s new facilities. We will make sure people struggling with mental illness or addiction get the help they need.”

Ontario is investing up to $633 million towards the construction of CAMH’s two new facilities. The Crisis and Critical Care Building will include emergency mental health care, specialized clinics and 125 inpatient beds. The McCain Complex Care and Recovery Centre will include 110 beds to support patients with more serious mental health challenges, specialized programs and services, and a space for research and education.

“When CAMH’s new facilities are completed, patients and their families will benefit from better integrated mental health and addictions care in a modern and therapeutic space,” said Elliott. “This is also exciting news as important research and education in mental health will also take place in these new buildings. We look forward to the completion of these projects as we continue to build a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions system in Ontario.”

In addition, Ontario is providing CAMH with more than $3.7 million through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF) to help existing facilities with upgrades, repairs and maintenance.

“Infrastructure is for the people. It’s about more than bricks and mortar; it’s also about mental and physical health,” said McNaughton. “The CAMH redevelopment is an example of our commitment to investing in the right infrastructure, at the right time and in the right place, in order to improve the lives of all Ontarians.”

“CAMH is deeply appreciative of the government’s focus on mental health,” said Dr. Catherine Zahn, President and CEO of CAMH. “This funding will enable our hospital to continue to provide recovery-focused care to our patients in modern and respectful facilities.”

Our government is committed to an Ontario where patients don’t need to be in crisis to get the mental health and addictions treatment they need, when they need it. We will continue to make mental health a priority and work toward creating an Ontario where everyone is fully supported in their journey toward mental wellness.