Candidates named for MFN’s March Election

The following names will appear on the March 23, 2019 BALLOT

Candidates for Chief BUCKELL, Joseph (Joe) TANGIE, Patricia (Pat)

Candidates for Councillor ARMSTRONG, Irene BEAUPRE, Daniel CHALYKOFF, John-Paul DEMARY, Janet Monica DONNEY-FRASER, Sandra DUPUIS (BOISSONEAU), Diedre HUMPHRIES, Donnie PERREAULT, Daniel (Dan) PETERSON, Linda STONE, Agnes STONE, Evelyn SWANSON, Ida J. SWANSON, Myrtle Pauline SWANSON, William P. Sr. SWANSON, William Thomas Jr.

Fri, Jan 25, 2019

(signed)

Vaughn Johnston, Electoral Officer