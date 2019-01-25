Breaking News

Candidates named for MFN’s March Election

The following names will appear on the March 23, 2019 BALLOT

 

Candidates for Chief
BUCKELL, Joseph (Joe)
TANGIE, Patricia (Pat)

 

Candidates for Councillor
ARMSTRONG, Irene
BEAUPRE, Daniel
CHALYKOFF, John-Paul
DEMARY, Janet Monica
DONNEY-FRASER, Sandra
DUPUIS (BOISSONEAU), Diedre
HUMPHRIES, Donnie
PERREAULT, Daniel (Dan)
PETERSON, Linda
STONE, Agnes
STONE, Evelyn
SWANSON, Ida J.
SWANSON, Myrtle Pauline
SWANSON, William P. Sr.
SWANSON, William Thomas Jr.

 

 

Fri, Jan 25, 2019

(signed)

Vaughn Johnston, Electoral Officer

