Candidates named for MFN’s March Election

The following names will appear on the March 23, 2019 BALLOT
|Candidates for Chief
|BUCKELL, Joseph (Joe)
|TANGIE, Patricia (Pat)
|Candidates for Councillor
|ARMSTRONG, Irene
|BEAUPRE, Daniel
|CHALYKOFF, John-Paul
|DEMARY, Janet Monica
|DONNEY-FRASER, Sandra
|DUPUIS (BOISSONEAU), Diedre
|HUMPHRIES, Donnie
|PERREAULT, Daniel (Dan)
|PETERSON, Linda
|STONE, Agnes
|STONE, Evelyn
|SWANSON, Ida J.
|SWANSON, Myrtle Pauline
|SWANSON, William P. Sr.
|SWANSON, William Thomas Jr.
Fri, Jan 25, 2019
(signed)
Vaughn Johnston, Electoral Officer