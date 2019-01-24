Highway 11 closes due to a Motor Vehicle Collision

released Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 1:40 AM

Highway 11 is currently closed between Longlac, ON and Hearst, ON as a result of a motor vehicle collision.

On January 23, 2019, at approximately 6:40 p.m., members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Greenstone Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers on Highway 11, approximately 40 kilometres east of Longlac, ON.

One of the vehicles was hauling a load that contained a dangerous good, which rolled over as a result of the collision. One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries and two occupants of a nearby residence were evacuated a precaution.

The Highway will remain closed in the area until a hazardous material crew can attend the scene and safely off-load the dangerous goods.

Traffic is being re-routed at Hearst, ON and at the Highway 11 and 17 junctions in Nipigon, ON.

The motor vehicle collision remains under investigation by the Greenstone OPP and anyone who has any information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

For updates on the road closure, check Ontario.ca/511