North East LHIN’s Bay Street Office Re-Opened

Further to an office closure on January 21 due to burst frozen water pipes, the North East LHIN’s Home and Community Care office located at 390 Bay Street (Elgin Tower) in Sault Ste. Marie has re-opened today. The office is open for its usual business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) and all regular services are available for area residents and partners. Patients requiring medical supplies will be notified individually about where to pick up their supplies.

The North East LHIN would like to thank clients, providers, and partners for their patience and understanding.