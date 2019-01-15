Ontario Government Discusses How to Help Auto Sector Workers

Premier Doug Ford and Todd Smith, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, sat down with Unifor president Jerry Dias to discuss ways to help the thousands of workers affected by the recently announced GM plant closure in Oshawa.

The men had a very constructive dialogue and discussed how they can work together to keep and create good manufacturing jobs in Ontario.

“Workers are the backbone of our economy and Ontario has the very best in the world,” said Ford. “Creating good-paying jobs for the hardworking people of Ontario will continue to be my top priority as I engage with the auto industry in Detroit this week.”

SOURCE – Office of the Premier