Ontario Government is Seeking Input on How to Make Auto Insurance More Affordable

The Ontario Government, working for the people, is inviting drivers and consumers to share their views on how to lower the province’s auto insurance rates as part of its commitment to making life more affordable.

“The previous government’s failed system of stretch goals on auto insurance is clearly broken. Auto insurance rates in Ontario are among the highest in the country, and action is needed,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Finance. “We want to hear directly from you on how to improve the system.”

Consumers and businesses are invited to share their views by visiting https://www.ontario.ca/form/survey-making-auto-insurance-more-accessible-and-affordable-ontario and by providing input no later than February 15, 2019.

The Putting Drivers First consultation will coincide with a review of Ontario’s auto insurance rate regulation system, jointly conducted by the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, as mentioned in the 2018 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review. The review will examine practices in other jurisdictions and identify opportunities to achieve greater efficiencies and introduce more competition in the system.

The consultation represents the latest step to get auto insurance costs under control in Ontario. In addition to meeting with auto insurance stakeholders to get ideas on ways to modernize the system by cutting red tape, Ontario is:

Working with the Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, Parm Gill, on his proposed legislation that, if passed, would eliminate the unfair practice of discriminating against drivers simply based on where they live

Creating a regulatory framework that allows for a more modern auto insurance sector, including electronic communications, and electronic proof of auto insurance

Moving toward full electronic commerce, similar to what is already provided by other financial institutions today, including banks and credit unions.

“Lower auto insurance rates mean we can put more money back into the pockets of taxpayers. The Ontario Government, working for the people, is keeping its promise to put drivers first by seeking their input, finding greater efficiencies and introducing more innovation in the system,” Minister Fedeli added.