EC – Winter Storm Possible on Monday

3:54 PM EST Saturday 05 January 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A winter storm is possible Monday.

A developing low pressure system is expected to track over Northern Ontario on Monday. Snow with this system will begin over the area Monday morning and will continue for much of the day Monday before ending Monday overnight.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Monday overnight with the highest amounts expected over areas near Lake Superior. Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon as southeast winds gusting near 50 km/h develop.

At this time there is some uncertainty with the exact track of this low pressure system. Snowfall or winter storm warnings may be required as this event draws closer and snowfall amounts associated with this low pressure system become more certain.

Travel is expected to be hazardous on Monday. Rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility could make travel difficult.

Chart of Warnings from Environment Canada