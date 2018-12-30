Sunday Morning News – December 30

Dec 30, 2018 @ 05:50

Weather – Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 12.

Roads – The road conditions have not been updated since 9:24 p.m. yesterday. Link

News Tidbits – The winners for Lighting Up Hawk 2019 are: Teuvo & Darlee Hannuksela with 1st place, Lenny & Irene Etheridge with 2nd place and Peter & Christine Hiebert Stoycheff the 3nd place. The LSB would like to thank everyone who took part in this event. We are looking to have Lighting Up Hawk in 2019. So plan ahead for December 2019.