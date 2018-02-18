Sunday Morning News – February 18

Feb 18, 2018 @ 08:45

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Snow beginning early this afternoon. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 7. Tonight Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Temperature rising to minus 4 by morning.

Roads

2018-02-17 – morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered 2018-02-18 7:46 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River snow coveredPoor visibility. 2018-02-18 1:57 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 4:13 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 5:23 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road 2018-02-18 3:21 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 4:13 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-02-18 5:20 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-02-18 5:23 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 5:23 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-18 5:23 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-18 5:23 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-18 5:23 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 5:23 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 4:13

News Tidbits – Still lots to do with the Wawa Winter Carnival. This is Rotary’s Day with the Pancake Breakfast and then lots of stuff to see at the Exposition!