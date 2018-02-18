Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – February 18

Feb 18, 2018 @ 08:45

Weather
Today A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Snow beginning early this afternoon. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 7.
Tonight Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Temperature rising to minus 4 by morning.

 

Roads

2018-02-17 – morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered 2018-02-18 7:46
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River snow coveredPoor visibility. 2018-02-18 1:57
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 4:13
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 5:23
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road 2018-02-18 3:21
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 4:13
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-02-18 5:20
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-02-18 5:23
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 5:23
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-18 5:23
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-18 5:23
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-18 5:23
631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 5:23
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-18 4:13

 

News Tidbits – Still lots to do with the Wawa Winter Carnival. This is Rotary’s Day with the Pancake Breakfast and then lots of stuff to see at the Exposition!

Gold Silver Bronze
Snowboard
Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris
Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot
Ladies Slopestyle Laurie Blouin
Freestyle Skiing
Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe
Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury
Speedskating
Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Figure Skating
Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
Curling
Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Luge
Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney
Women’s Alex Gough
Short Track
Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard
Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin
Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin

 

