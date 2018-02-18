Sunday Morning News – February 18

Feb 18, 2018 @ 08:45
Weather
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Snow beginning early this afternoon. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 7.
|Tonight
|Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Temperature rising to minus 4 by morning.
Roads
|2018-02-17 – morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|partly snow covered
|2018-02-18 7:46
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|snow coveredPoor visibility.
|2018-02-18 1:57
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-18 4:13
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-18 5:23
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-18 3:21
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-18 4:13
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-18 5:20
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-18 5:23
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-18 5:23
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-18 5:23
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-18 5:23
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-18 5:23
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-18 5:23
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-18 4:13
News Tidbits – Still lots to do with the Wawa Winter Carnival. This is Rotary’s Day with the Pancake Breakfast and then lots of stuff to see at the Exposition!
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Ski Slopestyle
|Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaêl Kingsbury
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Men’s 10,000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Pairs
|Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
|Luge
|Team Relay
|Alex Gough, Sam Edney
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Short Track
|Men’s 1,000m
|Samuel Girard
|Ladies’ 1,500m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 500m
|Kim Boutin