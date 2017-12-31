Sunday Morning News – December 31

Dec 31, 2017 @ 08:05

Weather:

Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 38.

Roads

2017-12-31 – morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 2:21 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow packed 2017-12-31 2:23 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 4:59 101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 3:30 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2017-12-31 3:31 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with bare and dry road, snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 4:59 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 3:59 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road with snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 3:30 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 3:30 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 3:30 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 3:30 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 3:30 631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2017-12-31 3:30 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2017-12-31 4:59

News Tidbits – It is New Year’s Eve tonight. Have a great time with family and friends as you ring in the new year! Don’t drink and drive, and be careful the cold temperatures.