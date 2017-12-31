Sunday Morning News – December 31

Dec 31, 2017 @ 08:05
Weather:
Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 38.
Roads
|2017-12-31 – morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 2:21
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly snow packed
|2017-12-31 2:23
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 4:59
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 3:30
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed
|2017-12-31 3:31
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 4:59
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 3:59
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 3:30
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 3:30
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 3:30
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 3:30
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 3:30
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2017-12-31 3:30
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2017-12-31 4:59
News Tidbits – It is New Year’s Eve tonight. Have a great time with family and friends as you ring in the new year! Don’t drink and drive, and be careful the cold temperatures.