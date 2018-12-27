BEERKEN, Nellie (née Sevriens)

November 11th, 1935 – December 26th, 2018

Nellie Beerkens, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 26th, 2018 in Ottawa, Ontario.

Nellie is lovingly remembered by her husband Gerald of 60 years, her children: Gary (Cathy), John (Katrina), Rudy (Patti), Nancy (Peter) and Sonya (Dave); fondly remembered by her six grandchildren (Crystal, Jeffrey [Crystal], Tamara, Hanna, Jack and Danya) and four great-grandchildren (Cayden, Brianna, Fayth and Ethan); and sadly missed by her many friends from Wawa, Ontario.

Nellie is greatly missed by her loving family in Venlo, Holland: her six sisters (Mien, Maria, Trix, Tilla, Fien, and Anne-Miek) and four brothers (Sjraar, Sjaak [deceased], Hai, and Frans [deceased]).

Visitation will be held at 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Saturday, December 29th, 2018 at the Tubman Funeral Home, 3440 Richmond Road, Nepean, Ontario. A Funeral Mass will be held in Wawa, Ontario on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.