BEERKENS, Gerald

September 24th, 1934 – October 8th, 2020

Gerald Beerkens, 86, died peacefully on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario.

Gerald is lovingly remembered by his late wife Nellie of 61 years, his children: Gary (Cathy), John (Katrina), Rudy (Patti), Nancy (Peter) and Sonya (Dave); fondly remembered by his six grandchildren (Crystal, Jeffrey [Crystal], Tamara [Mike], Hanna, Jack and Danya) and five great-grandchildren (Cayden, Brianna, Fayth, Ethan and Andre); and greatly missed by his many friends from Wawa, Ontario.

Gerald is sadly missed by his nine siblings from Venlo, Holland: pre-deceased by Anne, Gertrude, Pete, Mia, and Paula, his two remaining sisters Wilhelmina and Norbertha and his two remaining brothers Matheus and Jos.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 24th, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Wawa, Ontario, as well as a Come and Go at the church after the funeral mass (due to Covid-19, the number of visitors at any one time may be restricted).

Donations made to the Dementia Society (Alzheimer’s) would be appreciated by the family.

