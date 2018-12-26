Wednesday Morning News – December 26

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low. Tonight – a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 40 percent chance of snow before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill near minus 23.

A winter storm watch remains in effect: A major winter storm will affect the regions Wednesday night through Friday with heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow accumulations may be in the 15 to 25 centimetre range. Strong northeasterly winds with gusts to 60 km/h may reduce visibility at times.

The storm is due to a Colorado Low which will make its way into northwestern Ontario late Wednesday. The heaviest snow will end late Thursday, however blowing snow may persist through Friday afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Roads –

Soo to Wawa – Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered

Wawa to Paint Lake Road – Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered

Paint Lake Road to White River – Snow covered, Snow packed

Shawmere River to Missinabi Corners – Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered, Partly snow packed

Missinabi Corners to Wawa – Snow covered

From Highway 101 to Missinabi – Snow packed

From Highway 191 to Hawk Junction – Snow covered

From Highway 17 to Dubreuilville – Snow covered, Snow packed

From Highway 17 to 11 (631) – Partly snow covered, Snow covered