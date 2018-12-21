SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Woman with Stolen Property

On December 18, 2018, members of the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Churchill Avenue in Wawa, Ontario.

Previously, on November 29, 2018, Superior East OPP responded to a theft related call at a home on Tamarack Avenue in Wawa, Ontario. Numerous items were reported stolen from the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Steffani Oliver (22 years old) of Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on February 11, 2019.