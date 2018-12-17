Ontario Government Cancels Scheduled 2019 Licence Fee Increase

Ontario’s Government for the People is making life more affordable by putting a stop to fishing licence fee increases for all Ontario residents and removing the $2 service fee.

“We’re making it easier for Ontarians to get out on the water and enjoy the great outdoors by keeping fishing licences more affordable,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Next year, whether renewing a licence or purchasing for the first time, there will be no price hike and no service fee. This will put $2.7 million back into the pockets of the hard-working people of Ontario.”

In addition to freezing fees, the government is adding two new licence-free fishing events in 2019 on the weekends of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Families will be able to enjoy fishing at no cost, making it easier to spend time together.

“Recreational fishing is a $2.2 billion industry in Ontario,” said Minister Yakabuski. “People come from all over the world to experience what this beautiful province has to offer, including fishing in our many lakes, rivers and streams, and we are helping the people of this province and their families do the same.”