LECLERC, Andra Allison

January 28, 1961 – December 12, 2018

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Andra Allison Leclerc (aka Warrior Woman). As of December 12, 2018 our world is emptier by the departure of one of its brightest lights.

Andra leaves behind her devoted husband Tom Firth, loving father Gilles Leclerc (Mona), sister and best friend Kim Leclerc, little brother Steven Leclerc (Tanya), many cherished friends in her community of Killiney Beach and her kitty fur babies Elvis, Tux, Simba, Sammy and Spookers. Gone before her are her mother Shirley Leclerc, grandparents Frieda and Ellison Smith and nephew Jake Langille.

Andra had a heart of gold and lived her life with gratitude and compassion. She loved hard and played hard whether she was zipping down a mountain on her skis or paddle boarding along Okanogan Lake spreading smiles along her way. Her mantra was, “Seize the Day”. She was a firm believer in living life to the fullest without worry or concern about the trivial things. She was a lover of people and cats (not necessarily in that order)and they responded in kind to her generous, giving and loving spirit with never ending devotion and affection. Andra was a bright light in so many people’s lives and her legend will live on through our memories. She will be deeply missed.

At Andra’s request there will be no formal service however a Celebration of Life is being planned for the Spring of 2019 at Hodges Beach in Killiney Beach. Details will be announced closer to the date.