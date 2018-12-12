Fiery Collision Closes Hwy 11 north of Englehart

At approximately 4:46 p.m. December 11, 2018, members from the Kirkland Lake Detachment and the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 11 just north of Englehart, Ontario.

A tractor trailer collided with a cube van. The collision caused the vehicles to catch fire. Unknown injuries at this time. Assisting with this investigation are the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO), Miller Group, Englehart Fire Department and Temiskaming Shores Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Editor’s Note – The highway was closed for 12 hours, reopening 3:30 Wednesday morning.