Pedestrian Dies after Motor Vehicle Collision, Driver Located and Charged

On December 4, 2018, at approximately 7:40 p.m. members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Wikwemikong Way, on the Wikwemikong First Nation Territory, Ontario.

Pedestrian, Joseph Thomas NESHKEWE, 67-years-old, from Wikwemikong First Nation was taken to hospital where he later died. A post mortem examination was conducted yesterday, at the Office of the Chief Coroner-Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) Northeastern Regional Forensic Pathology Unit in Sudbury, Ontario.

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Manitoulin Crime Unit is investigating the collision, under the direction of Detective Inspector Chris Landry of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

As a result, 63-year-old Raynald PERRON, from Espanola, Ontario, has been charged with:

Failure to Stop at Scene of Accident Involving Death, contrary to section 252(1.3)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, contrary to section 220(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario on January 23, 2019.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service at (705) 859-3141.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.