NDP says Taverner appointment raises concerns

Kevin Yarde, NDP critic for Community Safety and Correctional Services, released the following statement regarding the appointment of Ron Taverner as Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP):

“Police forces need to be free from political influence, real or perceived. The Official Opposition shares the concerns of Ontario people about the Ford government’s appointment of Ron Taverner to the top policing job. With this appointment, Doug Ford is promoting a close friend and ally by several ranks, leapfrogging the OPP’s senior leadership team without an explanation.

Ford’s Conservative Party is already at the centre of investigations by the York Regional Police as well as the Hamilton Police. And the OPP is the police force most likely to be responsible for any investigation needed into the actions of the government, political parties or holders of political office — like it was in the case of the Liberal gas plant scandal.

The OPP simply has to continue to be above reproach.”

SOURCE – Kevin Yarde, NDP critic for Community Safety and Correctional Services