Celebrating Success: Sault College Nominee Wins Prestigious Premier’s Award

Each year, Sault College proudly nominates remarkable Sault College alumni for the prestigious Premier’s Award in the categories of: Apprenticeship, Business, Community Services, Creative Arts and Design, Health Sciences, Recent Graduate, and Technology. We are proud and excited to announce that one of Sault College’s nominees – Colleen Hele-Cardinal – was the recipient of the Premier’s Award in the Community Services category! Colleen shared this win with Elder Little Brown Bear/Ernest Matton a nominee from Canadore College.

Colleen Hele-Cardinal (photo at right) graduated from the College’s Native Community Worker – Addictions Counsellor program in 2002. She is a human rights champion, author, producer and internationally recognized advocate for Canada’s Indigenous Peoples. Colleen is the daughter of a residential school survivor, a 60s scoop adoptee, MMIWG Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls family member and social justice activist organizer. Colleen is also the co-founder of the National Indigenous Survivors of Child Welfare Network and has successfully organized three national Indigenous Adoptee Gatherings. She is also collaborating with Dr. Raven Sinclair Pekiwewin Project to create an innovative and interactive GIS Mapping to map the displacement of Indigenous 60s scoop survivors as a result of child welfare policies.

“We are so proud of our alumni and are thrilled to have the means to recognize those who have had significant impacts in the seven Award categories. It is such an amazing feeling to have one of our nominees selected,” said Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College. “Colleen’s work has impacted many and we couldn’t be more proud to have played a role in her life’s work. On behalf of Sault College, I congratulate Colleen on this tremendous honour.”

Sault College also nominated two other alumni for Premier’s Awards: Corey Garson, Steamfitter 2018, in the Apprenticeship Category, and Russ McMeekin, Engineering Technology 1986, in the Business Category. “Corey and Russ have amazing success stories that we were proud to share and celebrate through this nomination. Sault College is honoured to have helped shape their professional lives and we congratulate them on all of their accomplishments,” added Dr. Common.

Sault College’s 2018 Premier’s Award Nominees:

Corey Garson, Steamfitter 2018, Apprenticeship Category

Even at his young age, Corey Garson has accomplished much and experienced even more as an apprentice Steamfitter, Metal Fabricator and welder. He has represented his Local union and his hometown as a fierce competitor, winning the UA Canadian Apprentice Competition in 2016, and competing in the World championships against Level 3 Apprentices, while still a Level 1 himself. Corey has worked locally in Steel and Tube manufacturing as well as welding on great lakes freighter ships, helping to keep the local steel economy strong.

Russ McMeekin, Engineering Technology 1986, Business Category

Russel McMeekin is an accomplished business leader who has served as President and General Manager of Honeywell’s Hi-Spec Software Solutions business unit, Partner in the Cayman Island firm, Energy Knowledge Inc., and currently sits as President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Universal-mCloud Corp. and Chief Executive Officer at mCloud Corp. (TSXV listed : MCLD) .

As President and CEO, Russ led the public offering of mCloud Inc (Universal mCloud) which went public in Oct 2017 at 8M$ and is now trading at 40M$ in less than 8 months. Russ is a college advocate and pillar in the tech sector.