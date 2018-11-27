Premier Ford – Swearing in of Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs

Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement today on the swearing-in of Caroline Mulroney as the Minister of Francophone Affairs by the Lieutenant Governor:

“Caroline Mulroney has proven herself time and time again to be a tireless champion for the Francophone community, and I am proud to have her serve as our new Minister of Francophone Affairs.

She will be an important voice in my Cabinet as an advocate for the language, the culture and the community of Ontario’s Francophonie.

Congratulations to Minister Mulroney. I look forward to working with her to ensure that Francophones and Franco-Ontarians continue to build a vibrant and prosperous future in our province.”