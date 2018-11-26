Thames Valley District School Board announces key projects postponed due to withheld funding by Provincial Government

The NDP and its London-area MPPs blasted Doug Ford’s cuts to London-area schools today in the legislature, calling them callous, and a case of misplaced priorities.

Parents and guardians from the Thames Valley School District Board (TVSDB) have learned that new schools and child care spaces slated for their communities were being delayed indefinitely by Ford. The TVSDB made the announcement, pointing to the government-wide spending freeze as the cause.

“The $67.4 million that was promised for London and area school projects is being withheld,” said London West NDP MPP Peggy Sattler. “Staff from the Thames Valley District School Board have been in regular contact with the Ministry of Education, but all they are getting is the runaround.

“By preventing much-needed school funding from flowing, this government is playing politics with London-area students and families.”

These schools have already gone through a multi-year approvals process and had a commitment timeline set, which is now in jeopardy.

London NDP MPPs Terence Kernaghan (London North Centre) and Teresa Armstrong (London-Fanshawe) joined Sattler in condemning the cuts to children’s schools, while NDP Education critic Marit Stiles demanded to know what other projects in other school districts have also been put on ice.

“Doug Ford’s so-called pause on education funding means that plans for new schools in London, St. Thomas and Belmont are all at risk,” said Stiles. “And every day, more and more communities across Ontario are feeling the strain of Doug Ford’s education cuts.

“Years of neglect by Conservative and Liberal governments have led us to a $16-billion repair backlog for our schools. Now Doug Ford is looking for more places to cut, and is taking things from bad to worse.

“Will Doug Ford tell anxious families exactly what cuts he has planned for schools across this province? Will it be more cuts from school repairs, special needs assistance or after-school programs?”

No definitive answers have been provided by the Ford government.