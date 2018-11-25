Nipigon River Bridge Open to Four Lanes of Traffic

The province’s first cable-stayed bridge, located east of Thunder Bay at the Nipigon River crossing on Highway 11/17, is open to four lanes as of November 23rd, 2018.

All westbound and eastbound lanes open starting today, allowing traffic to flow in all four lanes. The $106-million project was funded through the province’s Northern Highways Program. The structure consists of three towers with cables supporting the bridge deck and a separate sidewalk for pedestrians.

Increasing the capacity along this highway from two lanes to four lanes helps improve the safety and reliability of the Trans-Canada highway system.

“Ontario’s Government for the People is delivering on its commitments to get people moving and to foster economic growth in Northern Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “The Nipigon River Bridge is a critical link between eastern and western Canada. With the bridge open to all lanes, we are keeping Northern Ontario Open for Business.”

“Our Government was elected in June on a promise to usher in an era of economic prosperity,” said Jeff Yurek, Minister of Transportation. “In order to do that, we recognize that we have to find better ways for people, and for business, to get where they need to go. Ultimately, we are working to deliver transportation infrastructure for the people.”