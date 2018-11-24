Travelling? Be Very Careful

If you are travelling in the Wawa area – please be very careful. Hwy 101 has been closed after a single vehicle collision 6km east of Wawa on Highway 101. OPP and Ontario511 have tweeted that the highway has been closed due to poor weather conditions.

Environment Canada is forecasting – Periods of rain changing to snow overnight. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Drive with care and be prepared for highway closures if this rain throughout the district changes to freezing rain and ice accumulates.