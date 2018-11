Several students at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) didn’t just wear their moccasins on November 15 for “Rock Your Mocs” day, they learned how to make them!

Students also started reading the book “Indian Horse” by Richard Wagamese in an effort to better understand the realities of residential schools and their impact on indigenous people. “Rock Your Mocs” is a worldwide event intended to highlight the importance of indigenous culture and heritage.