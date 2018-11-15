The Wawa Women’s Hockey Association is gearing up for the 2ndAnnual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament.

The action takes place at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018. Games continue throughout the weekend.

Last year the annual tournament was renamed in honour of Lori Johnson’s dedication and advocacy of our great little town.

6 Recreational teams are registered to play the round robin tournament including your local Wawa women, Timmins, Chapleau, and 3 teams from Sault Ste. Marie. In addition, the committee is hosting a “Throwback to the 90’s” dance on Saturday night at the MMCC. Dance the night away and strut your best 90’s attire to win an individual or team prize. This event is open to the public and is an age of majority event. The fun starts at 9:30 p.m.

Once again our local businesses have contributed to making this annual weekend a memorable one. Our success is truly due to your generosity and support.

Come on out to cheer on your local team!

Loafers 2.0 – Timmins

Moose on the Loose – Wawa

Power Rangers – Sault Ste. Marie

Pucker Up – Chapleau

Stacked like Pancakes – Sault Ste. Marie

Zero Pucks Give – Sault Ste. Marie