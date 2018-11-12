CheVikes Capture NSSSAA Senior Girls Banner

On November 8th, Ecole St. Joseph and Michipicoten High School hosted the NSSSAA Girls Basketball and Boys Volleyball league finals. All volleyball games were held at Ecole St. Joseph, while the basketball games were played at Michipicoten High School.

Participants for both sports consisted of the top two teams in each of the Eastern and Western divisions of NSSSAA. Ecole St. Joseph and Trillium represented the East for volleyball, while Marathon and Manitouwadge represented the West. The tournament consisted of games in both junior and senior divisions. In the senior division, Marathon Falcons won the NSSSAA banner, and in the junior category, Lake Superior Stingers were the winners. Ecole St. Joseph finished fourth in both categories.

In Girls Basketball, only three junior teams participated in the final as several schools did not have a junior team. Marathon won gold, Trillium (Chapleau) won silver and Lake Superior High School (Terris Bay) won the bronze medal.

The senior division was represented by Marathon and Manitouwadge in the West and in the East Trillium and Wawa were the participants.

During the regular season, both Ecole St. Joseph and Michipicoten High School agreed to join forces and create one Wawa team. What the coaches, Jerah Fresque, Christian Lapointe and Mark Szekely witnessed under this incredible group of players was an experience that neither the coaches nor players will forget for some time. Throughout the season the girls all bonded while practicing in both gyms each the week. Every game they played during the season saw tremendous growth, in not only overall skill level, but also in friendship. Team Wawa, known by the players as The Chevikes (Chevalles and Vikings) finished first in the regular season, qualifying them for the Finals on November 8th.

During the first game, The CheVikes defeated the Marathon Falcons in a very close, fingernail biting 37 to 34 win, setting up a final game against Trillium who defeated Manitouwadge. The Chevikes defeated Trillium by a lopsided 48 to 21 score to capture the NSSSAA Senior Girls banner. This was the first time that both schools teamed together and won.

The NSSSAA win allows the CheVikes to proceed to the NWOSSAA finals next week, which happens to be hosted here in Wawa. St. Thomas High School from Kenora will travel several hours on Wednesday to face our girls for the right to participate at OFSAA. No doubt our girls are in for some stiff competition, but they are more than ready for this incredible experience.

The NWOSSAA Championship will be played in both gyms in a best of three series. Games will take place Thursday, November 15th at Ecole St. Joseph gym at 1 p.m. The second game will take place in the Michipicoten High School gym at 7:30 p.m. If a third game is needed, the teams will play Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the Michipicoten High School gym.

Both schools are very excited and proud of our girls for their hard work. All three games are open to the community. Come on out to the gyms on Thursday and support our local girls in their quest to represent our small town on a larger scale.