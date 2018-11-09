Breaking News

Significant Snowfall – Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Significant snowfall is possible today and tonight.

Snow is expected to begin this morning and continue tonight. Total snowfall accumulations up to 20 centimetres are possible by Saturday morning due to lake enhancement.

This snow is the result of a low pressure system that will track over the area tonight.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

