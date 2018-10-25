Operation Northern Spotlight – 45 Ontario Police Services Work together

Members of police services throughout Ontario were able to ensure the safety of seven people who were in exploitative situations, including two under the age of 18 as a result of Operation Northern Spotlight, a coordinated, national effort to end human trafficking.

Over a seven-day period, 45 police services across Ontario participated in the operation. Forty-five charges were laid against 15 people. A total of 317 police officers, support staff and victim services professionals engaged with 218 potential victims, as part of a joint effort coordinated by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). This was part of a national operation in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Collaboration among police services is extremely important due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of human trafficking.

Of the seven victims identified:

Two were recovered by Peel Regional Police Service

One was recovered by Waterloo Regional Police Service

Three were recovered by Ottawa Police Service

One was recovered by Niagara Regional Police Service

During Operation Northern Spotlight, police meet with individuals suspected of being in exploitative situations. They are provided contacts and information for community-based support agencies and are offered both immediate and future police assistance to leave the exploitation. The program is not intended to engage those who are not being exploited.

Charges include: Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration, Failure to Comply with Condition of Undertaking or Recognizance, Forcible Confinement, Trafficking in Persons, Material Benefit – Trafficking, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Procuring, Assault with a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault, Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Criminal Harassment, Uttering Threats, Failing to report contrary to Christopher’s Law (Sex offender Registry), Fail to Comply with SOIRA Order, Identity Fraud, Obstruct a Public Officer or Peace Officer, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Youth Criminal Justice Act: 137 – Fail to Comply with Sentence or Disposition.

The following Ontario police services participated in this year’s Operation Northern Spotlight:

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service

Barrie Police Service

Belleville Police Service

Brantford Police Service

Brockville Police Service

Chatham-Kent Police Service

Cobourg Police Service

Cornwall Community Police Service

Dryden Police Service

Durham Regional Police Service

Greater Sudbury Police Service

Guelph Police Service

Halton Regional Police Service

Hamilton Police Service

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Kingston Police

Lac Seul Police Service

LaSalle Police Service

London Police Service

Niagara Regional Police Service

North Bay Police Service

Ontario Provincial Police

Orangeville Police Service

Ottawa Police Service

Owen Sound Police Service

Peel Regional Police

Peterborough Police Service

Port Hope Police Service

Rama Police Service

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Sarnia Police Service

Saugeen Shores Police Service

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service

Smiths Falls Police Service

South Simcoe Police Service

Stratford Police Service

Thunder Bay Police Service

Timmins Police Service

Toronto Police Service

United Chiefs and Council of Mnidoo Mnising Anishaabe Police Service

Waterloo Regional Police Service

West Grey Police Service

Windsor Police Service

Woodstock Police Service

York Regional Police

QUOTES

“Human trafficking is a deplorable crime that threatens the safety, livelihood and dignity of those who are being exploited and abused. This is a complex issue that affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society and does not recognize jurisdictional boundaries. It is our duty to recognize and protect these people from exploitation and it is imperative that we have a concentrated effort among all our partners to be effective.”

– Deputy Commissioner Rick BARNUM, OPP Investigations and Organized Crime

“Victims of exploitation and human trafficking continue to include our neighbours, our friends and our children. The goal of Operation Northern Spotlight is to assist those who are exploited. Human trafficking is real in Ontario.”

– Inspector Tina CHALK, Counter Exploitation and Missing Persons Section, Ontario Provincial Police

“More than 300 police officers, support staff and victim services professionals participated in Operation Northern Spotlight across Ontario. These operations provided outreach to many people, and resulted in the identification of seven victims. As part of Ontario’s Strategy to End Human Trafficking, we will continue to investigate this serious crime to help free victims from a cycle of violence and abuse.”

– Detective Staff Sergeant Coyer YATEMAN, Anti-Human Trafficking Investigations Coordination Team, Ontario Provincial Police