Letter – opportunity to recognize the wonderful contribution of outstanding citizens in our Riding

Dear Friends:

Throughout my years of service as MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin, I have always been so very impressed with the number of citizens that we have in this riding who make incredible contributions as leaders and helpers in our communities. My office receives notification of the multitude of individuals that selflessly serve to make our communities better places to live. I am always so proud to highlight the contributions of such individuals in the Ontario Legislature when opportunity arises.

As well, I want to bring to your attention that there are also opportunities for the public to recognize such outstanding individuals through the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. One such program is the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship. The Ontario Good Citizenship Medal was established in 1973 as a means to recognize exceptional, long-term efforts of special citizens in our communities. . It is the second highest civilian honour bestowed by the Province. The Lieutenant Governor of Ontario presents recipients with the medal at a special ceremony at Queen’s Park.

Any resident of Ontario can nominate someone for the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship. To do so, submit a completed form with your nominee’s information. Here’s how:

Visit the ministry website by clicking here. Click on Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship Download the PDF form. Review the eligibility criteria Complete the form and submit it no later than November 15th, 2018.

I encourage you to consider this wonderful opportunity to recognize the wonderful contribution of outstanding citizens in Algoma-Manitoulin.

Sincerely,

Michael Mantha, MPP/député

Algoma-Manitoulin