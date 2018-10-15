Brookfield Renewable Donates $45,000 to 3 Algoma District Women’s Shelters including Chadwic Home

Brookfield Renewable is happy to announce that it donated a total of $45,000 to support three Algoma District Women’s Shelters: CHADWIC Home of Wawa, Women In Crisis (Algoma) Inc. of Sault Ste. Marie, and Mississaugi Women’s Shelter of Blind River.

As an owner, operator and developer of renewable power facilities, Brookfield Renewable recognizes its role as an active contributor to the quality of life in the communities where we live and work. Together with our business partners, we organize an annual fundraising golf tournament to increase charitable support for organizations in proximity of our North American facilities. “The choice to help women’s shelters in the Algoma District with this year’s proceeds reflects the values we embody as an employer. We are committed to a positive work environment where honesty, equity, respect, and dignity prevail. Women’s shelters promote the same values in relationships and we are grateful for their direct positive impact on our communities”, said Jim Deluzio, Vice-President of Operations at Brookfield Renewable.

“We are thrilled that Brookfield Renewable made the decision to select women’s shelters amongst this year’s recipient organizations. As the demand for emergency shelter and support services exceeds what shelters can offer, all women’s shelters work closely together to help as many women and their children as possible. The donation will help us improve our services and invest in our prevention initiatives,” said Yvonne Lafreniere, Manager of the Mississaugi Women’s Shelter.

Norma Elliott, Director of Programs & Staff at Women In Crisis (Algoma) Inc. added: “Thanks to the generous donation from Brookfield Renewable, we will be able to continue providing the Choices for Positive Youth Relationships Program. In 2017/18 this program was presented to 1000 students and teachers in our community. It is our hope that through this education to our youth, we will be able to eradicate abuse and violence by helping students to understand and develop healthy positive relationships in the future.”

CHADWIC Home of Wawa also runs a violence prevention initiative. The Girl Talk program for Grade 6 student girls covers a number of topics aimed at informing and empowering girls. For Paula Valois, Executive Director at CHADWIC Home, “This funding will ensure that our Girl Talk program and other programs aimed at supporting young women will continue to be offered for years to come. This funding will also enable us to continue to offer it for Grade 7 & 8 girls and for Secondary School students as well. Thank you, Brookfield Renewable, we are extremely grateful and overwhelmed by the generous donation.”

Brookfield Renewable is a division of Brookfield Renewable Partners, which operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. In Canada, Brookfield Renewable owns and operates a hydro and wind portfolio totaling over 1,700 megawatts of installed capacity. In Ontario, we own and operate 21 hydroelectric facilities and three wind farms, generating enough renewable energy to power nearly 400,000 homes.

CHADWIC Home Inc. is a non-profit, community-based organization representing North Algoma, Chapleau, all First Nations and all communities within that geographical area. CHADWIC Home Inc. is dedicated to the eradication of all forms of violence and abuse against women and children by providing shelter and supportive services to women, age 16 and over and their children.

Women In Crisis (Algoma) Inc., is an innovative non-profit community based organization working to provide advocacy, support, safe shelter, programs and services for all women and children affected by abuse and violence. Women In Crisis provides leadership, education, and awareness to the community on the issues of women abuse.

Mississauga Women’s Shelter – APO-WAY-A-IN WIGAMIN – provides a safe home for all women and their children, in any crisis situation, educates families on the issues and impacts of the cycle of violence and promotes healthy lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.mississaugi.com/womens-shelter.html

Source: Brookfield Renewable