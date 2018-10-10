Today, Premier Doug Ford and Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, issued the following statement on World Mental Health Day:

“Mental illness is a serious issue in our province, across Canada and around the world. It’s time to take the mental health of our young people, adults and families as seriously as our physical health.

The people of Ontario deserve mental health care they can count on. Wait times, especially for youth, are far too long. Too often people who need help are forced to turn to emergency departments and hospitals. We must take immediate action to reduce wait times and make it easier for people suffering to get care.

Our government is committed to working closely with frontline care providers, along with organizations like the Canadian Mental Health Association, Children’s Mental Health Ontario, and Addictions and Mental Health Ontario, to ensure that Ontarians get the mental health care they need. Over 10 years, we will invest $1.9 billion, matched by a federal investment, to make $3.8 billion available to support Ontarians with mental health, addictions and housing supports.

On World Mental Health Day, we encourage all Ontarians to fight the ongoing stigma related to mental health and talk openly about what it means to them. Mental health is health. Together, we can help everyone across our province lead healthier lives.”

QUICK FACTS