Heavy Rain causes problems in area

The heavy rains predicted by Environment Canada have materialized. Since the rain started yesterday evening Wawa has received 71mm of rain. Wawa has received approx. 56mm of rain today (WawaWeather.net). After a pause this afternoon, the rain is expected to redevelop, and if predictions from Environment Canada hold steady, Wawa is to expect another 34mm of rain by tomorrow morning.

In Wawa, the winds are pushing waves against Lion’s and Dr. Rose’s Beach eroding the beach.

The Municipality’s Infrastructure Services are working hard to keep the Harbour Road open.

Water levels in the Magpie/Michipicoten river basin is rising.

Silver Falls is overflowing – looking spectacular.

Should you travel in the bush over the next few days, be aware that most, if not all watersheds (creeks, streams, rivers, lakes) are all full to overflowing, and there might even be water flowing where you least expect it. Always file a ‘flight plan’, letting someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.